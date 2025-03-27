The cross-examination of SAPS officer, Capt Wesley Lombard, in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial, continues on Thursday at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
Lombard has been in the SAPS for 22 years and works in the anti-crime kidnapping team under the Western Cape provincial organised crime unit.
Lombard told the court that on February 25 last year he had an interview with Joshlin’s mother and Smith said something that shocked him.
“Joshlin is not in Saldanha any more and she must go on with her life because she’s got two other children,” Lombard said Smith told him.
WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of SAPS officer Wesley Lombard at the Joshlin Smith case
