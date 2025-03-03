South Africa

WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping case resumes

03 March 2025 - 12:48 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The kidnapping trial into the case of seven-year-old Joslin Smith is underway in Saldanha Bay.

The girl's mother and two co-accused are expected to take a stand on the dock. 

The little girl went missing from her home in the Middlepos informal settlement last February. The state alleges that she was kidnapped and trafficked.

