The kidnapping trial into the case of seven-year-old Joslin Smith is underway in Saldanha Bay.
The girl's mother and two co-accused are expected to take a stand on the dock.
The little girl went missing from her home in the Middlepos informal settlement last February. The state alleges that she was kidnapped and trafficked.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping case resumes
Courtesy of SABC
The kidnapping trial into the case of seven-year-old Joslin Smith is underway in Saldanha Bay.
The girl's mother and two co-accused are expected to take a stand on the dock.
The little girl went missing from her home in the Middlepos informal settlement last February. The state alleges that she was kidnapped and trafficked.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Joshlin Smith kidnapping, human trafficking trial moves to Saldanha
Sombre gathering marks one year since disappearance of Joshlin Smith
'We must presume Joshlin is still alive': judge in pretrial hearing of kidnapping, trafficking case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos