WATCH LIVE | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula gives testimony at SAHRC hearings on July riots

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is on Monday giving evidence before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing into the July riots and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Earlier on Monday, national police commissioner Khehla Sitole gave his testimony on the events. He told the commission the unrest was a “planned gathering with an unpredicted modus operandi”.

He conceded that the police should have had a plan of action in place, because it was a planned gathering, but emphasised that protesters had “changed” their modus operandi to a “first of its kind” in SA.

The security cluster came under heavy criticism for its handling of the unrest, which saw massive looting and vandalism of shops, warehouses and business premises.

TimesLIVE