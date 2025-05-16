Courtesy of SABC
The National Prosecuting Authority is on Friday briefing parliament on developments relating to acquitted Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and two others.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | NPA appears before parliament to give update on Timothy Omotoso
Courtesy of SABC
The National Prosecuting Authority is on Friday briefing parliament on developments relating to acquitted Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and two others.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
State to appeal acquittal of Omotoso, two others
'He has no place in SA': EFF calls for immediate deportation of Omotoso
WATCH | Crowd gathers as Timothy Omotoso returns to court
Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso faces deportation
NPA bolsters team looking into prospects of appealing Omotoso judgment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos