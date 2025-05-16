South Africa

WATCH LIVE | NPA appears before parliament to give update on Timothy Omotoso

16 May 2025 - 09:36 By TimesLIVE
The National Prosecuting Authority is on Friday briefing parliament on developments relating to acquitted Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and two others.

State to appeal acquittal of Omotoso, two others

The NPA clarified the state can only appeal an acquittal judgment on a question of law, as opposed to facts.
2 days ago

'He has no place in SA': EFF calls for immediate deportation of Omotoso

The EFF has called for the immediate deportation of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso after his rearrest on Saturday for allegedly violating the ...
3 days ago

WATCH | Crowd gathers as Timothy Omotoso returns to court

Televangelist Timothy Omotoso is making his first appearance in the East London magistrate's court on Monday after his arrest at the weekend.
4 days ago

Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso faces deportation

Timothy Omotoso is expected in court on Monday for contravening Immigration Act.
5 days ago

NPA bolsters team looking into prospects of appealing Omotoso judgment

The National Prosecuting Authority says it has bolstered its internal team of experienced sexual offences prosecutors with a senior counsel to assess ...
3 weeks ago
