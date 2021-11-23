South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SA Christian Forum in court to challenge Cogta decision on religious gatherings

23 November 2021 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE

The SA Christian Forum is on Tuesday in court to challenge cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on decisions made regarding lockdown regulations that limit the number of people in gatherings. 

The high court in Johannesburg heard that the decision by Dlamini-Zuma to prohibit all manner of faith-based gatherings was arbitrary and irrational.

