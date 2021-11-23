WATCH LIVE | SA Christian Forum in court to challenge Cogta decision on religious gatherings
23 November 2021 - 10:08
The SA Christian Forum is on Tuesday in court to challenge cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on decisions made regarding lockdown regulations that limit the number of people in gatherings.
The high court in Johannesburg heard that the decision by Dlamini-Zuma to prohibit all manner of faith-based gatherings was arbitrary and irrational.
TimesLIVE
