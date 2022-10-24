South Africa

WATCH | Bokgabo Poo's dad confronts suspected killer as bail hearing delayed

24 October 2022 - 11:10
Ntokozo Zikhali is charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse. File image
Ntokozo Zikhali is charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse. File image
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Bokgabo Poo’s father had another emotional breakdown in court as the man accused of raping, killing and mutilating his daughter left the dock at the Benoni magistrate’s court on Monday.

Ntokozo Zikhali, 30, was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on November 14.

He has a pending case of rape against him in the same court. The victim is believed to be nine years old. The court heard that the state intends to file a motion to revoke the bail he was granted in this matter, which affects formal bail application proceedings in the Poo case.  

When the accused was leaving the dock, Irvin Ndlovu stood up and pleaded with him to tell them where his daughter’s missing body parts were.

“I want to bury my child. Tell me where my daughter’s body parts are. Can you say where the body parts are? Somebody ask him,” he said. He was weeping while those around him tried to calm him down.

The little girl was last seen on video happily skipping along with a man who had allegedly approached her and a five-year-old playmate in a park on October 10.

Bokgabo’s father previously said he learnt the man allegedly offered them money for sweets and sent the boy to the shop alone.

The next day, a 63-year-old woman was sweeping her yard when she found the leg of a child in a shallow grave.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Justice system must answer for Bokgabo Poo's death

When Bulelwa Manzini* saw the grainy CCTV footage of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo happily skipping down a road next to the man who is believed to have ...
News
1 day ago

Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from Bokgabo Poo's family

Community members of Wattville, Ekurhuleni, chased away self-proclaimed “Prophet Mboro” when he visited Bokgabo Poo's family this week.
News
3 days ago

'We have failed these children' — SA stars react to killings

'Something is broken in our society. The moral and social decay has even extended to this. Politicians are not going to fix this country. We are on ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Bokgabo Poo’s father tries to 'attack' the accused in the dock

The father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo on Monday tried to accost the man suspected of her murder in the dock at the Benoni magistrate's court.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. DA rejects Mpho Phalatse’s plan to win back Joburg Politics
  3. End of the line for Prasa’s legal head News
  4. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga municipal manager and driver kidnapped South Africa

Latest Videos

IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up