Bokgabo Poo’s father had another emotional breakdown in court as the man accused of raping, killing and mutilating his daughter left the dock at the Benoni magistrate’s court on Monday.
Ntokozo Zikhali, 30, was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on November 14.
He has a pending case of rape against him in the same court. The victim is believed to be nine years old. The court heard that the state intends to file a motion to revoke the bail he was granted in this matter, which affects formal bail application proceedings in the Poo case.
When the accused was leaving the dock, Irvin Ndlovu stood up and pleaded with him to tell them where his daughter’s missing body parts were.
“I want to bury my child. Tell me where my daughter’s body parts are. Can you say where the body parts are? Somebody ask him,” he said. He was weeping while those around him tried to calm him down.
WATCH | Bokgabo Poo's dad confronts suspected killer as bail hearing delayed
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Bokgabo Poo’s father had another emotional breakdown in court as the man accused of raping, killing and mutilating his daughter left the dock at the Benoni magistrate’s court on Monday.
Ntokozo Zikhali, 30, was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on November 14.
He has a pending case of rape against him in the same court. The victim is believed to be nine years old. The court heard that the state intends to file a motion to revoke the bail he was granted in this matter, which affects formal bail application proceedings in the Poo case.
When the accused was leaving the dock, Irvin Ndlovu stood up and pleaded with him to tell them where his daughter’s missing body parts were.
“I want to bury my child. Tell me where my daughter’s body parts are. Can you say where the body parts are? Somebody ask him,” he said. He was weeping while those around him tried to calm him down.
The little girl was last seen on video happily skipping along with a man who had allegedly approached her and a five-year-old playmate in a park on October 10.
Bokgabo’s father previously said he learnt the man allegedly offered them money for sweets and sent the boy to the shop alone.
The next day, a 63-year-old woman was sweeping her yard when she found the leg of a child in a shallow grave.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Justice system must answer for Bokgabo Poo's death
Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from Bokgabo Poo's family
'We have failed these children' — SA stars react to killings
Bokgabo Poo’s father tries to 'attack' the accused in the dock
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos