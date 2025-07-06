South Africa

WATCH | KwaZulu-Natal police hold special operational briefing

06 July 2025 - 11:28 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

 KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi addresses the media on Sunday.

KZN hitman convicted of 2017 murder of municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole

Sabelo Phewa was found guilty on Tuesday of the murders of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole and Amos Ngcobo in 2017.
Politics
4 days ago

Drugs worth R10m seized in KZN, two suspects arrested

Two alleged high-profile drug dealers, one of them a Congolese man, are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday after two ...
News
1 week ago

Five suspects killed in two separate shoot-outs with police in KZN

Five suspects were killed in two separate shoot-outs with police in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago
