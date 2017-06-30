China bans 'time-bomb' toothpick crossbows

Chinese authorities have raided toy shops across the country to enforce a ban on a handheld crossbow popular with children that can fire nails and needles, state media said.

So-called toothpick crossbows were designed to shoot just that - toothpicks - and in recent weeks became the must-have "toy" for young children in Chinese schools.

But anxious parents said they feared the devices, made of plastic or metal and costing as little as five yuan (R9.62), could end up blinding somebody after reports that people were swapping toothpicks for metal needles and iron nails.

Now authorities have acted, according to the official Xinhua news agency, which declared late Thursday that the mini crossbow has "vanished from shelves almost as fast as it emerged".