World

Asian pair 'can't adopt white baby'

03 July 2017 - 00:00 By JOE SHUTE
Image: Thinkstock

If life had turned out slightly differently, there would be children scampering across the carpet in Sandeep and Reena Mander's beautiful home in Berkshire, UK.

Upstairs, their four spare bedrooms would be cluttered with cots and toys.

Instead, we sit sipping tea in the immaculate living room, contemplating a silence they are desperate to fill.

The UK-born couple have found themselves propelled into the centre of a national storm over wanting to adopt and raise a child of their own.

The Manders, whose parents came to the UK from Punjab as children, have launched legal action against the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and its adoption service Adopt Berkshire after being refused permission to adopt a white child because of their "cultural heritage".

After failing to conceive naturally and undergoing a brutal six years of fertility treatments, the couple, who are in their early 30s and work in senior professional jobs, approached their local council to be considered for adoption. But they claim they were told that because the council had only white babies on its register, they would not even be allowed to apply.

- The Daily Telegraph

READ MORE

Teen moms live their life-skills lessons on 16 and Pregnant

Every morning before Nhlanhla Masehla prepares for school, she has to bath and feed her baby and change his nappy.Then she packs his bag with formula ...
TshisaLIVE
29 days ago

Dads urged to pitch up and pitch in

Report claims that fathers around the world don't pull their weight with childcare
News
1 day ago

Without schooling life for special needs child shrinks to one room

Thousands of children are denied an education because there is no place for them in a special school. These two stories show the vast difference ...
Opinion & Analysis
15 days ago

'Surrogate cannot carry baby without the genes of one parent' - Infertile‚ single woman loses long court challenge

At least one parent must donate sperm or eggs for a surrogacy agreement to be legal in South Africa.
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Pope expresses support for British parents of Baby Charlie World
  2. In tweeted video, Trump knocks down, beats up 'CNN' World
  3. Cow butchered alive after being hit by vehicle on N2 South Africa
  4. Vehicles overturned as Hout Bay protest turns into 'sheer criminality' South Africa
  5. We're sick of poor working conditions‚ say public sector doctors South Africa

Latest Videos

Fires destroy homes at Durban informal settlement
French mosque shooting wounds eight