8 wounded in France mosque shooting, not terrorism: prosecutor

According to a source close to the investigation, the suspect had made "confused remarks in relation" to a string of jihadist attacks that have struck France, killing 239 people since 2015.

Following a van attack against worshippers leaving Finsbury Park Mosque in London on June 19 which left one dead and 11 injured, France's Muslim community has also felt threatened.

Some Muslim officials have described the Paris incident as an attack and called on the authorities to "strengthen protection of places of worship".

The Paris police commissioner reiterated his orders for vigilance in protecting Muslim places of worship.