I'll have a rat with that: San Francisco's new rodent cafe

Hosted inside The San Francisco Dungeon, an immersive tourist attraction that takes visitors on a journey through the city's dark past from Alcatraz to the violence and greed of the Gold Rush, the $50 breakfast was conceived after some employees began pondering the venue's section on a black death plague that struck in the early 20th century.

"We tell the story of the (bubonic) plague here in San Francisco and we really thought we wanted to do something special for the summer," said the Dungeon's Matthew Gunter.

"Let's bring the rats to life, let guests actually get a chance to get up close and personal with rats, of course plague-free rats," he said.

Several dozen people have shelled out the money to attend one of two breakfast sessions in which they get to interact with approximately six to eight rats and have breakfast. The venue says more breakfasts may be planned at a future date.