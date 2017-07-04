Punch-up wedding

Police in Australia have arrested a man for biting off the fingertip of a guest at a wedding reception.

The 42-year-old man allegedly gate-crashed a wedding party at a pub in Sydney and began stealing handbags from tables.

He was confronted by a 47-year-old guest and a fight broke out in which the thief bit the guest's finger and left it severed to the first knuckle.

Police were called and arrested the intruder.

The guest was rushed to hospital but his fingertip - which was reportedly put in a fridge at the pub - could not be saved.

Fred Holovinsky, the publican, said it was difficult to prevent an altercation when 50 or 60 patrons discovered that their property had been stolen by an intruder.

The incident was not the only outbreak of violence at the venue on Saturday night.

Police broke up a wild brawl outside the premises which involved several wedding guests.

Officers used pepper spray to subdue two men, aged 19 and 20, who were treated by paramedics.

A 25-year-old woman, the daughter of the man whose finger was bitten off, was charged with assaulting the police.