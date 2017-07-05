Everyone's parking mad about shameless four-bay hogger

A motorist shocked passers-by with his selfish parking when he took up four spaces in a car park.

Fabio Silva defended his parking skills and branded other motorists "idiots" after pictures of his white car straddling four spaces circulated on social media.

He said his car was his "pride and joy" and didn't want other motorists damaging it.

After photographs of his strange parking in Spalding, UK, emerged on Facebook page Spotted Spalding, he was happy to justify his choice. "Nothing quite like parking and taking up four spaces.

"Start spending hundreds of pounds on your car and then you'll understand where I'm coming from.

"Sorry for not wanting idiots ruining my pride and joy."

Many were outraged by his lack of consideration.

One angered Facebook user wrote: "And to think the person driving that car was the fastest swimmer! What a poor gene pool."

Another said: "Tell him to get better insurance. One that covers vandalism.

"My neighbour did mine on purpose and I ended up being a couple of grand better off."