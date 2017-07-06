US lawmaker shot by anti-Trump gunman back in intensive care

Scalise and three other people were shot in mid June at a park in suburban Washington as they practiced for a congressional charity baseball game.

The 51-year-old from Louisiana was hit in the left hip by a bullet from a high-velocity rifle.

The round fragmented into hundreds of pieces and tore apart bones, internal organs and blood vessels.

Scalise, the number three Republican in the House of Representatives, arrived at the hospital in a critical state, facing "an imminent risk of death," according to doctors.

After undergoing multiple rounds of surgery he was upgraded to fair condition and moved out of the ICU in late June.

The gunman, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was shot and killed by responding officers.