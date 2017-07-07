US state executes mentally ill convicted murderer

A man convicted of killing a prison guard and a police officer during a jailbreak was put to death Thursday night in Virginia despite last minute pleas over his mental condition.

William Morva, a 35-year-old dual US-Hungarian citizen who human rights activists say suffered from a mental disorder akin to schizophrenia, died by lethal injection at 9:15 pm (0115 GMT Friday), the state penitentiary system said.

Hours earlier, state governor Terry McAuliffe had refused to grant Morva a last minute stay of execution.

McAuliffe said he and his legal team had examined the case and concluded that "Mr Morva was given a fair trial and that the jury heard substantial evidence about his mental health as they prepared to sentence him".

Morva had originally been jailed for attempted armed robbery.

But in 2006 he escaped from a Virginia prison hospital, beating up a deputy and taking his pistol, which he then used to kill a guard.

He used the same weapon to shoot dead another sheriff's deputy a day later during a manhunt close to the campus of Virgina Tech university.

Morva was sentenced to death in 2008, even though two psychiatrists diagnosed him with a severe mental disorder.