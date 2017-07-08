Bolshoi cancels world premiere of 'Nureyev' ballet

Russia's Bolshoi theatre announced Saturday the cancellation of next week's world premiere of a ballet about Russian dance legend Rudolf Nureyev, staged by a top director who has been questioned in a high-profile criminal probe.

"Nureyev" was set to premiere at the Bolshoi on Tuesday in one of the most hotly anticipated stagings of the season. But in a shock move, the theatre said the show has been indefinitely postponed.

The ballet is being staged by Kirill Serebrennikov, a theatre and film director who recently was questioned and had his home searched in an investigation into alleged embezzlement of state funding for the arts.

One of Russia's most innovative and successful directors, Serebrennikov has previously staged a ballet based on Mikhail Lermontov's "Hero of Our Time" at the Bolshoi.

The Bolshoi said the dress rehearsal scheduled for "Nureyev" on Monday had been cancelled, and the premiere set for Tuesday has been "postponed to a later date" which was not specified.