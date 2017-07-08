From Melania to Merkel: Four telltale G20 moments

She finally emerged. But her husband Donald was locked in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There are so many issues on the table... Just about everything got touched upon... Neither one of them wanted to stop" talking, said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"I believe they even sent in the First Lady at one point to see if she could get us out of there, but that didn't work either... We did another hour. Clearly she failed!" he added.

If a video of France's President Emmanuel Macron swerving away from Trump to greet other leaders was a key image trending on social media sites during the NATO summit earlier this year, at the G20, there appears to have been a clear rapprochement between the young leader and the US property tycoon.

Macron was firmly at Trump's side at key "family photo" sessions of the leaders. He even inserted himself to the far right of the entire group at one photography session, saving the US leader from being at the edge of the picture.