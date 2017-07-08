World

From Melania to Merkel: Four telltale G20 moments

08 July 2017 - 14:29 By AFP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in a family photo along with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S.President Donald Trump, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, South African President Jacob Zuma, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazilian President Michel Temer, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, U.N. Secretary-general Antonio Guterres, Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Senegal's President Macky Sall, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Saudi Arabia Minister of State Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Secretary Jose Angel Gurria, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director Roberto Azevedo, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, International Labour Organization (ILO) Director Guy Ryder, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, Financial Stability Board (FSB) President Mark Carney and other leaders at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017., July 7, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

From US First Lady Melania Trump's travails to the reserved German Chancellor Angela Merkel's facial twitches, here are some of the anecdotal moments that livened up this year's G20 summit of world leaders in Hamburg.

US First Lady Melania Trump was due to go on a cruise tour with other spouses of G20 leaders, but was instead trapped at her residence as anti-globalisation demonstrators went on the rampage, smashing shop windows and burning cars.

She finally emerged. But her husband Donald was locked in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There are so many issues on the table... Just about everything got touched upon... Neither one of them wanted to stop" talking, said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"I believe they even sent in the First Lady at one point to see if she could get us out of there, but that didn't work either... We did another hour. Clearly she failed!" he added.

If a video of France's President Emmanuel Macron swerving away from Trump to greet other leaders was a key image trending on social media sites during the NATO summit earlier this year, at the G20, there appears to have been a clear rapprochement between the young leader and the US property tycoon.

Macron was firmly at Trump's side at key "family photo" sessions of the leaders. He even inserted himself to the far right of the entire group at one photography session, saving the US leader from being at the edge of the picture.

At a morning session on Saturday, Macron was seen greeting Trump enthusiastically.

The French leader leaned towards the US leader at one point, sparking questions on whether he offered him a peck on the cheek.

But journalists at the scene say it was a more of a hug.

Trump, among the last leaders to arrive at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall for a cultural evening, appeared to be greeted by a round of applause as he stepped out of his armoured vehicle.

The US leader gamely returned a big smile.

It turned out that the applause was for Macron, who pulled up just behind Trump, German media reported.

An animated encounter between Merkel and Putin has been making the rounds on social media, with questions abuzz about what the two leaders discussed.

Walking into the conference room, Merkel lifted a hand and traced what appeared to a movement of a projectile.

But Putin lifted a finger, appearing to then offer his version of the same gesture, prompting the usually poker-faced German chancellor to roll her eyes.

