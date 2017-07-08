World

G20 reaches compromise on climate in final statement: sources

08 July 2017 - 15:49 By afp.com
Protesters dressed like the G20-leaders return backstage from their appearance during a demonstration against the coming G20 economic summit in Hamburg, Germany.
Image: MORRIS MACMATZEN/GETTY

G20 leaders agreed Saturday a compromise in their joint summit statement on climate change that "takes note" of the US decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris accord, sources in Hamburg said.

The statement also says the US "will endeavour to work closely with other countries to help them access and use fossil fuels more cleanly and efficiently and help deploy renewable and other clean energy sources, given the importance of energy access and security in their nationally determined contributions," the sources said.

