Trump versus the rest as violent G20 wraps up

The clashes meant that US First Lady Melania Trump was unable to join fellow leaders' spouses on Friday for a tour of Hamburg harbour, while the car tyres of the Canadian delegation were slashed and roads were blocked by small groups of protestors.

On Saturday several tens of thousands of people were expected to take part in a peaceful protest, and Hamburg police tweeted that the atmosphere was "relaxed" so far. The Bild newspaper reported however the first clashes with smoke rising over the city.

"War, climate change, exploitation are the result of the capitalist system that the G20 stands for and which 20,000 police are here to defend," demonstrator Georg Ismail told AFP.

Bild slammed Chancellor Angela Merkel, the meeting's host, in a stinging editorial, calling the summit a "debacle" for her ahead of elections in September.

"Of course the police did all it could. But the street belonged to the mob," Bild said.

Trump, for his part, praised Merkel for a "fantastic job".

The summit has been anything but harmonious inside the heavily guarded venue.

Trump's most eagerly awaited encounter was a head-to-head with Russia's strongman President Vladimir Putin - their first - which lasted two and a quarter hours on Friday.

A day after Trump slammed Moscow's actions in Ukraine and Syria, the two men had a "robust and lengthy exchange" about allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

But Tillerson, who was present at the marathon meeting, said also that the two alpha-male leaders "connected very quickly" with "very clear positive chemistry".

Trump said Saturday that the tete-a-tete was "tremendous".