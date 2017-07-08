Virginia town girds for KKK march

Supporters of the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan will march in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday to protest the planned removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee, who oversaw Confederate forces in the US Civil War.

The rally in this quiet university town has been authorised by officials in Virginia and stirred heated debate in America, where critics say the far right has been energised by Donald Trump's election to the presidency.

Be it the Ku Klux Klan, Alt Right or generic white supremacists, these conservatives have found a new cause in defending the confederate flag and monuments in the US south that recall the era of slavery.

They are outdated, awful symbols of racism for many Americans, who are mobilising to have them taken down from public places.

The debate is taking place in many former Confederate states, and even in Washington, where a stained glass window in the National Cathedral depicts a Confederate soldier.

In Charlottesville, population 50,000, no major battle in the 1861-1865 war was fought. But here, too, passions have been stirred.