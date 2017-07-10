World

Metro stations closed as heavy rains pound Paris

10 July 2017 - 10:21 By afp.com
The national weather service Meteo France placed 12 departments, including those in the greater Paris region, on a 24-hour
The national weather service Meteo France placed 12 departments, including those in the greater Paris region, on a 24-hour "orange alert" for heavy rains and electrical storms.
Image: Google Maps

Paris subway authorities closed metro stations due to flooding after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded the French capital, officials said Monday.

A violent two-hour storm struck the city late Sunday, forcing the closure of about 15 stations due to flooding, although they reopened Monday morning and traffic was normal, the Paris transport authority, the RATP, said.

The downpours resumed early Monday, and the national weather service Meteo France placed 12 departments, including those in the greater Paris region, on a 24-hour "orange alert" for heavy rains and electrical storms.

The city fire brigade said it had received 1,700 emergency calls during the night and had intervened in 87 cases, mainly to pump out flooded cellars.

Most read

  1. Scattered violations of south Syria ceasefire: monitor World
  2. Brazil convict: jailbird by night, congressman by day World
  3. In Spain, 1,000-year-old court settles water disputes World
  4. Metro stations closed as heavy rains pound Paris World
  5. World's 'oldest' hippo dies at Philippine zoo Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in London's Camden Market
‘We will continue to fight white journalists, not black journalists’