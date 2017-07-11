World

16 dead in US military plane crash in Mississippi

11 July 2017 - 10:21 By afp.com

A US military aircraft has crashed in the southern state of Mississippi, killing 16 people, US media reported Monday.

The US Marine Corps confirmed that a "mishap" involving a KC-130 occurred in the evening, without providing additional details.

The Clarion-Ledger newspaper and CNN cited Leflore County emergency management director Fred Randle as confirming the death toll of 16.

All 16 victims were on the Marine Corps aircraft and there were no survivors, Randle told CNN.

The incident took place around 4 pm (2100 GMT), the Clarion-Ledger said, noting that firefighters sprayed the aircraft with huge layers of foam to quell the fire.

The plane crashed in a soybean field on the Sunflower-Leflore county line, the paper said.

Photos posted on its website showed plumes of black smoke billowing from a green agricultural field.

"Please join Deborah and me in praying for those hurting after this tragedy. Our men and women in uniform risk themselves every day to secure our freedom," Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant said in a statement on Facebook.

Most read

  1. Pure genius! UCT's mine wastewater solution could also aid desalination South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe awaiting delivery of biometric voter registration kits for elections Africa
  3. Escaped Kruger park lions have been spotted South Africa
  4. What the Western Cape population will look like in 2040 South Africa
  5. Dying for the perfect selfie - risky business from behind the wheel News

Latest Videos

SACP 14th National Congress Day 1 Opening, 11 July 2017
16 dead after U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi
X