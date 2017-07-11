World

Air traffic control tower evacuation causes flight delays in Washington

11 July 2017 - 10:07 By afp.com
Baltimore-Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Baltimore-Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Image: ROB CARR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Flights to and from the US capital Washington were experiencing delays and diversions Monday evening after an air traffic control tower had to be evacuated because of fumes, authorities said.

Baltimore-Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport, Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport were all impacted following the incident in the town of Leesburg, Virginia.

"Local fire officials directed the FAA to evacuate the Washington Center in Leesburg, VA at about 6:40 pm after fumes from construction work permeated the control room," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

"The center handles high altitude flights over the area. The facility stopped accepting new flights and handed off airborne flights to other air traffic control facilities for safe handling. We are actively working to fully ventilate the facility. We will update the statement when we get new information," it added.

Delays were expected to last well into the night. BWI Marshall added American Airlines would cancel any flights that "are not currently airborne."

Most read

  1. Pure genius! UCT's mine wastewater solution could also aid desalination South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe awaiting delivery of biometric voter registration kits for elections Africa
  3. Escaped Kruger park lions have been spotted South Africa
  4. What the Western Cape population will look like in 2040 South Africa
  5. Dying for the perfect selfie - risky business from behind the wheel News

Latest Videos

SACP 14th National Congress Day 1 Opening, 11 July 2017
16 dead after U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi
X