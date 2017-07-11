World

Cop acquitted in black man's shooting leaves Minnesota police force

11 July 2017 - 09:30 By afp.com
Protests erupted in Minnesota after Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted on all counts in the shooting death of Philando Castile.
Protests erupted in Minnesota after Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted on all counts in the shooting death of Philando Castile.
Image: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP

The Minnesota police officer acquitted in the fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has quit the force, officials said Monday.

Woman live-streams boyfriend's killing by cops

The final moments of a black man shot by US police after being pulled over while driving were captured in a video viewed by about2million people ...
News
1 year ago

Jeronimo Yanez, 29, was found not guilty of manslaughter last month for shooting the 32-year-old Castile during a traffic stop last year, after the driver informed the officer that he was carrying a gun for which he had a legal permit.

The death of Philando Castile -- one in a series of high-profile shootings of African-Americans by police -- stunned the nation.

His girlfriend Diamond Reynolds took to Facebook to livestream his agony as blood spread on Castile's shirt and the officer continued to yell orders with his gun drawn.

His family's $2.995 million settlement with St Anthony, a suburb of the state capital St Paul, avoided a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Following Yanez's acquittal, St Anthony said it would no longer employ him as a police officer.

Monday, city police said they reached a separation agreement with Yanez that ends his city employment rights.

He was not terminated or convicted of any crime. But he agreed to end his employment voluntarily, the city said.

"A reasonable voluntary separation agreement brings to a close one part of this horrible tragedy," the city of St Anthony said in a statement.

"The city concluded this was the most thoughtful way to move forward and help the community-wide healing process proceed."

The verdict sparked widespread protests in Minnesota, one of various US states where prosecutors have failed to secure convictions when police officers have fatally shot African Americans, even when there is video evidence of the shooting.

Most read

  1. Pure genius! UCT's mine wastewater solution could also aid desalination South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe awaiting delivery of biometric voter registration kits for elections Africa
  3. Escaped Kruger park lions have been spotted South Africa
  4. What the Western Cape population will look like in 2040 South Africa
  5. Dying for the perfect selfie - risky business from behind the wheel News

Latest Videos

SACP 14th National Congress Day 1 Opening, 11 July 2017
16 dead after U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi

Related articles

  1. American cop shoots therapist trying to calm down autistic patient World
  2. Dallas suspect 'wanted to kill white people, especially white officers': chief World
  3. No sign of international links to Dallas shooting: US officials World
  4. Suspect in Dallas shooting dead after standoff with police - report World
  5. In Pictures: US reels in wake of deadly police shootings News
X