Trump Junior email chain cites Russian support for his father

The disclosures in the email chain could provide ammunition for U.S. investigators probing whether there was collusion between the Kremlin and Trump’s Republican presidential campaign following a U.S. intelligence conclusion that Moscow sought to hurt Clinton and help Trump in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"The Crown prosecutor of Russia ... offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," said the June 3, 2016, email to Trump Jr. from publicist Rob Goldstone.

"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump," according to the email posted by Trump Jr. on Twitter.

"If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer," Trump Jr. partly replied in the exchange, which he said represented the entire chain of his emails about the meeting.

The exchange includes at least one error. Russia, which ceased to be a monarchy with the Russian Revolution, has a prosecutor general rather than a "crown prosecutor." A spokesman for the prosecutor general declined to comment immediately.

US markets wobble on news

Financial markets appeared to have been jarred by the sudden disclosure from Trump Jr.

Following his tweets, the S&P 500 Index slid by about 0.6 percent in about 20 minutes, although it has since retraced about half that move. The dollar index, the broadest measure of the U.S. currency’s strength, weakened by about 0.25 percent and U.S. bond yields are at their lows of the day.