Raped teen sentenced to 30 years in jail after stillbirth

A court in El Salvador sentenced a teenage rape victim whose baby died at birth to 30 years' jail for murder, an abortion rights group said.

Evelyn Hernandez gave birth in April last year in the makeshift bathroom of her home in the central Cuscatlan region. She was 18 years old and eight months pregnant.

She said her son was stillborn but a court in the city of Cojutepeque convicted her on Wednesday of murdering him, abortion rights group ACDATEE said.

A spokeswoman for the group, Morena Herrera, said Hernandez was convicted "with no direct proof" and that the court failed to take into account key forensic evidence.

ACDATEE cited a pathologist's report which it said indicated the baby had choked to death while still in the womb.