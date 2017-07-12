Two suspects held over Germany's 100kg gold coin heist

German police commandos Wednesday detained two suspects in the spectacular theft of a 100-kilogramme (220-pound) gold coin from a Berlin museum this year.

Around 300 police took part in dawn raids on two apartments and a jeweller's shop in Berlin's Neukoelln district and locations in surrounding Brandenburg state.

The Canadian "Big Maple Leaf" stolen in late March has a face value of $1 million, but the market price of 100 kilos of gold is almost $4 million.

The commemorative coin issued by the Royal Canadian Mint in 2007 measures 53 cm (21 inches) across and features a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.