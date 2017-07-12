World

Two suspects held over Germany's 100kg gold coin heist

12 July 2017 - 12:40 By afp.com
The mega-coin was stolen from the Bode Museum in March.
The mega-coin was stolen from the Bode Museum in March.
Image: Jonathan Letzter via Twitter

German police commandos Wednesday detained two suspects in the spectacular theft of a 100-kilogramme (220-pound) gold coin from a Berlin museum this year.

Around 300 police took part in dawn raids on two apartments and a jeweller's shop in Berlin's Neukoelln district and locations in surrounding Brandenburg state.

The Canadian "Big Maple Leaf" stolen in late March has a face value of $1 million, but the market price of 100 kilos of gold is almost $4 million.

The commemorative coin issued by the Royal Canadian Mint in 2007 measures 53 cm (21 inches) across and features a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

Picture taken in Vienna, Austria on June 25, 2010 shows experts of an Austrian art forwarding company holding one of the world's largest gold coins, a 2007 Canadian $ 1,000,000
Picture taken in Vienna, Austria on June 25, 2010 shows experts of an Austrian art forwarding company holding one of the world's largest gold coins, a 2007 Canadian $ 1,000,000 "Big Maple Leaf". An identical coin was stolen from Berlin's Bode Museum on March 27, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

Thieves in late March stole the mega-coin from the Bode Museum on the capital's so-called Museum Island, close to Chancellor Angela Merkel's apartment.

Police in early July published video surveillance footage of the suspected thieves that showed three men wearing dark clothes, their faces obscured by hoodies, high collars and their hands.

Authorities said Wednesday that two of the men detained were believed to be the suspects in the footage, and that the other raids aimed mainly at securing evidence.

There was no indication that the massive gold coin had been recovered.

Most read

  1. Woman tells husband he 'will be sorry' - before being found dead with their ... South Africa
  2. Anti-apartheid hero reunited with a kind captor South Africa
  3. Debt-ridden Air Zimbabwe sacks half its workforce Africa
  4. Court bid to stop the great KZN land heist South Africa
  5. #ISeeYou: how to make a success of your life as Spoek Mathambo did News

Latest Videos

‘Don't let this alliance fall apart’: Best of Ramaphosa’s advice for SACP
Four family members found dead in Reyno Ridge
X