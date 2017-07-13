Huge plane crash averted with seconds to spare

One of the "worst aviation disasters in history" was averted last week when an Air Canada plane was prevented at the last minute from landing into four aircraft on a busy taxiway.

The US Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident in which the Airbus A320 arriving at night at San Francisco from Toronto was preparing to land on a runway, only for the air traffic control tower to order the pilot to pull up after becoming aware of four aircraft lined up on the tarmac waiting to depart.

The plane abandoned the landing at 120m, missing two aircraft on the ground by about 30m.

The aviation authority said Flight AC759 was cleared to land on a runway, but the pilot "inadvertently" navigated towards a parallel taxiway instead.

Air Canada said its aircraft was carrying 135 passengers and five crew members. It is not known how many passengers were on the aircraft on the taxiway.

A spokesman, Peter Fitzpatrick, said: "Air Canada flight AC759 from Toronto was preparing to land at San Francisco airport Friday night when the aircraft initiated a go-around. The aircraft landed normally without incident."

The Aviation Herald reported that after being cleared to land the crew "queried the tower to confirm they were cleared to land advising they were seeing lights on the runway, the tower advised the runway was clear and they were clear to land indeed".

However, another voice came over the radio to explain that the Air Canada plane was lined up with the taxiway. The ATC then immediately ordered the Air Canada pilot to pull up and make another approach.