Trump tweets up a storm to defend his son's blaps

"My son Donald did a good job last night," the president tweeted, referring to his son's interview on Fox News.

"He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!"

According to the e-mails, Trump jnr was told by an interlocutor that he could get "very high level and sensitive information" that was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr Trump".

He said on Fox that his meeting with a woman who was identified in the e-mails as a "Russian government attorney" ended with nothing to tell, adding that he didn't tell his father about the conversation because it failed to yield any information about Clinton.

The elder Trump also bashed the mainstream media.

"Remember, when you hear the words 'sources say' from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist," the president tweeted.

The latest row comes after Tim Kaine, Clinton's running mate in the election, said: "This is moving into perjury, false statements and even potentially treason.

"This should have set off alarm bells and red lights and, instead, what it seemed to do is it activated their salivary glands. They should have turned this over to law enforcement immediately."

Experts say Trump jnr's actions cannot be categorised as treason, but some attorneys say events described in the e-mails could amount to a conspiracy to break campaign finance law.