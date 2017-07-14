One dead as under-construction Singapore highway collapses

One man was killed and 10 others injured in Singapore Friday when a partially-built elevated highway they were working on collapsed, authorities said, a rare construction accident in the city-state.

The worker who died was Chinese, as were three of the injured. The other seven were Bangladeshis, officials said.

About 60 emergency officials rushed to the scene after the pre-dawn accident. Pictures circulating online showed rescuers searching in the early morning gloom among rubble and collapsed scaffolding.