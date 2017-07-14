World

Jerusalem holy site shut for prayers after shooting - police

14 July 2017 - 10:45 By AFP
Israeli border policemen secure the area near the scene of the shooting attack, in Jerusalem's Old City July 14, 2017.
Israeli border policemen secure the area near the scene of the shooting attack, in Jerusalem's Old City July 14, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Three assailants opened fire on Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday before fleeing to a nearby highly sensitive holy site and being killed by security forces, police said.

A number of people were wounded in the attack, police said. The attackers had fled to the site known to Muslims as the Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

No details were immediately available on the identity of the attackers.

While a number of attacks have occurred around Jerusalem's Old City, they have often involved knives. The location at the holy site was also likely to lead to tensions.

Police locked down the area and the Al-Aqsa mosque compound at the holy site was closed for Friday prayers.

A wave of unrest that broke out in October 2015 has claimed the lives of at least 277 Palestinians, 42 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP toll.

Israeli authorities say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

Others were shot dead in protests and clashes, while some were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The violence has greatly subsided in recent months.

Most read

  1. Prasa gets tough after court rules on locomotives: Give back our R2.6bn South Africa
  2. Fire and brimstone over service delivery in Gomorrah South Africa
  3. Rwanda opposition in uphill battle against powerful Kagame Africa
  4. Desperate Syrian family hopes to reunite after fleeing Raqa World
  5. #ISeeYou: how to make a success of your life as Spoek Mathambo did News

Latest Videos

State capture in the spotlight at SACP national congress
Gomorrah residents warn government: ‘We won’t beg anymore’
X