WATCH: Man stuck inside ATM gets creative with 'please help me' notes

14 July 2017 - 13:31 By TimesLIVE

A man was stuck inside a ATM. In case you wondering if this is true, it absolutely is!

Hand written notes were seen popping out of the ATM slot asking for help after customers completed their transaction.

The man is said to be a contractor who was trying to change the lock but had left his cellphone and swipe card, which he needed to get out of the room, in his truck.

He was later rescued by officials due to his smart strategy of passing notes through the ATM receipt slot to customers, which read “Please help. I’m stuck."

Crazy, right?

