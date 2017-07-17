Doctor finds 27 lenses in woman's eye

A woman was found with 27 contact lenses lodged in her eye.

She was unaware they were there until they were discovered by a trainee ophthalmologist at Solihull Hospital near Birmingham, UK.

Rupal Morjaria, who noticed what she described as a "blueish mass", found 17 lenses, the Mirror reported. She found another 10 lenses on a second inspection.

"None of us has ever seen this before," Morjaria said.

"It was such a large mass. All the 17 contact lenses were stuck together.

"We were really surprised the patient didn't notice it because they would cause quite a lot of irritation while sitting there," she said.

The woman had been due to have cataract surgery, but it was postponed after the discovery.

She had been wearing monthly disposable lenses for 35 years.