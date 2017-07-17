George A Romero, father of the zombie movie, has died

US filmmaker George A. Romero, whose 1968 cult classic "Night of the Living Dead" spawned the zombie movie genre, died on Sunday aged 77.

Tributes poured in from Hollywood and beyond for the legendary director who according to his manager Chris Roe passed away "listening to the score of The Quiet Man, one of his all-time favourite films."

"He died peacefully in his sleep, following a brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer, and leaves behind a loving family, many friends, and a filmmaking legacy that has endured, and will continue to endure, the test of time," Chris Roe added in a brief statement.

Shot in black-and-white on a budget of just over $100,000, "Night of the Living Dead" daringly featured black actor Duane Jones as its lead in a script about a group of people attempting to survive an attack by re-animated corpses.

Some film scholars later suggested it was a subversive critique of US society during the 1960s, while its gory realism was reminiscent of footage from the Vietnam war that was airing on American TV at the time.