Saving the grapes of Raqa

Since she fled her home near the jihadist stronghold of Raqa in northern Syria more than a month ago, Warda al-Jassem has been impatient to return -- to water her vine.

Saving their grapes has become an obsession for the 50-year-old and her husband since fighting forced them to flee.

Their house is in Jazra, a western suburb of Raqa, the Islamic State group's de facto Syrian capital from which a US-backed alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters is battling to oust the jihadists.

Al-Jassem and her husband, who have taken refuge in the Al-Andalus area some 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of Raqa, could not stop worrying about their grapes.

Accompanied by neighbours, she headed home over the weekend for her first visit since IS was forced from the neighbourhood in early June.

Due to a heart problem, her husband could not join her.

"Since we left here, the only thing he wanted was to know what had happened to the vine," she said.

"Every day he'd say 'The vine is thirsty, it has to be watered'."

So "I came back to water it," she said.