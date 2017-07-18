World

Amnesty International says justice a stranger in Turkey

18 July 2017 - 13:14 By Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference to present the outcome of the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany.
Image: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Amnesty International said on Tuesday truth and justice had become "total strangers" in Turkey after its local director and five other activists were remanded in custody on accusations of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

Idil Eser, local director of the London-based organisation, was one of a group of activists including a German and a Swedish national detained on July 5 while attending a workshop on digital security and information management near Istanbul.

Turkey's state prosecutor had asked the court on Monday to remand all 10 in custody pending trial on charges of membership of a terrorist organisation.

"Turkish prosecutors have had 12 days to establish the obvious: that these ten activists are innocent. The decision to proceed shows that truth and justice have become total strangers in Turkey," said Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Salil Shetty.

"This is not a legitimate investigation, this is a politically motivated witch-hunt that charts a frightening future for rights in Turkey."

The court ordered four of the activists be released, Hurriyet newspaper said. The 10 activists were detained as part of a crackdown following last July's failed coup attempt in Turkey.

