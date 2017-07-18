World

Flowers shrivel in Italian beauty spot as drought follows quakes

18 July 2017 - 13:33 By Matteo Berlenga
Piano Grande di Castelluccio in Italy.
Piano Grande di Castelluccio in Italy.
Image: iStock

The plain of Castelluccio in central Italy usually rolls out a carpet of red, yellow and blue flowers for tourists, but this summer drought is shrivelling the blooms in a valley already ravaged by a series of earthquakes.

Some poppies, gentians and narcissus have emerged, but the scorching heat has taken its toll. The colours are muted and wilted plants sprout from bare earth.

"Seeing it in this shape has really affected us because we remember it being very different here," Italian holidaymaker Andrea Nulli said.

The "Fiorita" natural flower show coincides with the area's famous lentil crop, which was sown later than usual this year after the quakes ripped up access roads.

Barricades still surround parts of the medieval town of Castelluccio di Norcia, where a particularly powerful shock in October lowered the land by up to 70 cm (28 inches) and opened huge scars in the surrounding mountains.

Farmers were allowed back onto the roads in April. Now authorities have let sightseers follow in their wake.

Visitor numbers are way down on last year. But locals are grateful for any sign of new life. "It's a beautiful thing because we can see some movement and people again. The economy is picking up," farmer Diego Pignatelli said.

- Reuters

READ MORE

WATCH: Drought? What drought? asks Cape Town vlogger

We collaborate with a Cape Town vlogger to journey into the drought-stricken city's forgotten water tunnels
News
1 day ago

In Spain, 1,000-year-old court settles water disputes

Eight men in black robes, sitting in a circle on chairs in the street outside a cathedral look on, stony-faced, as a bailiff calls the accused. They ...
News
8 days ago

World's water-loss experts aim for Cape's scorched earth

At the rate Cape Town’s winter rainfall is going‚ another hot‚ dry summer will make this year’s drought will look like a Sunday school picnic.
News
12 days ago

Saving the grapes of Raqa

Since she fled her home near the jihadist stronghold of Raqa in northern Syria more than a month ago, Warda al-Jassem has been impatient to return -- ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Properties identified by City of Cape Town for low-cost housing South Africa
  2. Girl's quest for justice after alleged beating by teacher South Africa
  3. Police release identikits of two men wanted in connection with Magaqa shooting South Africa
  4. Prisoners' tags being removed as ESS takes matter off court roll South Africa
  5. Gautrain will not step up security despite Uber attacks South Africa

Latest Videos

Makhosi Khoza: 'If I don't make it, Zuma must step down'
Gordhan tells Zuma to go: ‘Let good people run this country'
X