WATCH: Oh deer! Dog leaps into the water to rescue fawn

Mark Freeley’s dog Storm proved to be a fawn’s best friend when it swam to the rescue of a struggling baby deer.

According to Long Island’s News12, Freeley was walking his dogs near Port Jefferson Harbour in the United States, when he noticed something in the water. His dog Storm jumped into the water and pulled out a fawn.

CBS New York reported that the drama didn't end there are the poor deer was spooked back into the water.

Freeley, not willing to let his valiant retriever’s effort go to waste, waded out into the water to rescue the animal once more.