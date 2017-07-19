World

Bad croak in Kermit's voice

19 July 2017 - 05:00 By The Daily Telegraph
Muppets character Kermit the Frog speaks at a panel for the Disney-ABC television series
Muppets character Kermit the Frog speaks at a panel for the Disney-ABC television series "The Muppets" during the Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 4, 2015.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

The Muppets Studio is blaming "unacceptable business conduct" for its dismissal of Steve Whitmire as the longtime voice of Kermit the Frog.

Whitmire had been with the Muppets since 1978 and took over as Kermit after the untimely death of Muppets founder Jim Henson in 1990.

The Muppets Studio did not detail the nature of Whitmire's "repeated unacceptable business conduct", but said it spanned "a period of many years", adding that the actor "consistently failed to address his employers' feedback".

Whitmire could not immediately be reached for comment.

The studio said veteran Muppets performer Matt Vogel was now taking over as the popular talking green frog. 

