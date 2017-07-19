Island for sale — but not the haunted lighthouse

An idyllic island off the south of Scotland has been put on the market for just £325,000 (R5.4-million) - but it has a dark past.

Little Ross, the small lighthouse island near Dumfries and Galloway, hit the headlines in 1960 when the keeper at the time was murdered by his colleague.

The crime was discovered when the secretary of the local Royal National Lifeboat Institution arrived on the island with his son for lunch and discovered the body of Hugh Clark.

Following a national manhunt, the other lighthouse keeper Robert Dickson was arrested, found guilty of Clark's murder and sentenced to hang. His punishment was later changed to life imprisonment.

Now, the 11.7ha island is on the market for offers of more than £325,000 - the same price as a two-bedroom flat in Edinburgh. The deal includes the island and a six-bedroom, B-listed cottage, but the 19th-century, fully automated lighthouse is not part of the deal.

Since the infamous murder, the lighthouse has been owned and managed by the Commissioners for Northern Lighthouses, who make regular maintenance visits to the property throughout the year.

The listing includes three B-listed, "ruinous" barns and is completely off-grid with power drawn from solar panels and a small wind turbine. The island is accessed via private boat or helicopter.