Lure for IS women is 'reverse feminism'
A 16-year-old German schoolgirl who ran away from home to join the Islamic State has been captured alongside members of the terror group's all-female police force - some of whom were wearing suicide vests.
It is a shocking scenario, particularly given the fact that Linda Wenzel, who grew up near Dresden, was just a normal European schoolgirl. Her decision to run away and join the terror group seems to have come from the fact that she fell in love with a Muslim man she met online, who persuaded her to join him in Syria.
Her story is, unfortunately, a common one. In 2015 a report showed that more than 50 young UK women had been lured to join IS - becoming "jihadi brides" - with 500 women from other Western countries.
But, although much of this initial group were lured over by men they fell in love with, many of them are now trying to encourage other girls - their "sisters" - to join them.
One example is a pair of teenage twins from Manchester, Salma and Zahra Halane, who were said to be at the centre of an online recruitment drive to encourage girls to run away. The 17-year-olds, who left the UK in July 2014, were allegedly part of a widespread grooming campaign.
Some emphasise the importance of the "sisterhood", others appeal to identity complexes of ethnic minorities. Many romanticise the idea of being a "jihadi bride" married to a true jihadist fighter. Others opt for political tactics, telling young women that as Muslims they're being persecuted by the West.
But it seems right now IS women have another hook for enticing women to join them: a warped version of feminism.
It seems like an unlikely choice, considering that IS life is as antifeminist as you can get. Women are essentially baby machines, married off as soon as they arrive and then locked in the house, only able to leave with permission and a male chaperone.
Yet this outdated reality is exactly what female IS recruits are using as propaganda. Research from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found that "reverse feminism" is playing a major role in the propaganda.
Melanie Smith, co-writer of the report Til Martyrdom Do Us Part, said: "The narrative is about making the choice to be a stay-at-home mum. They're saying: 'The West tells you to have a career and not have children. But we won't shame you for the decision to stay at home.' It's empowering in such a warped, pseudo-feminist way."
