Lure for IS women is 'reverse feminism'

A 16-year-old German schoolgirl who ran away from home to join the Islamic State has been captured alongside members of the terror group's all-female police force - some of whom were wearing suicide vests.

It is a shocking scenario, particularly given the fact that Linda Wenzel, who grew up near Dresden, was just a normal European schoolgirl. Her decision to run away and join the terror group seems to have come from the fact that she fell in love with a Muslim man she met online, who persuaded her to join him in Syria.

Her story is, unfortunately, a common one. In 2015 a report showed that more than 50 young UK women had been lured to join IS - becoming "jihadi brides" - with 500 women from other Western countries.

But, although much of this initial group were lured over by men they fell in love with, many of them are now trying to encourage other girls - their "sisters" - to join them.

One example is a pair of teenage twins from Manchester, Salma and Zahra Halane, who were said to be at the centre of an online recruitment drive to encourage girls to run away. The 17-year-olds, who left the UK in July 2014, were allegedly part of a widespread grooming campaign.