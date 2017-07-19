Amina sat on the makeshift medical examination table staring at her wounds, her blonde hair matted and caked in dust.

The little girl, who looked no older than three, was pulled from the rubble of Mosul's Old City where she had been trapped for days before Iraqi rescue workers heard her cries.

When asked about her parents, she replied that they had become "martyrs".

Speaking little Arabic, she is thought to be the daughter of Chechen Islamic State fighters who died in battle.

Dozens of children have been pulled, both dead and alive, from the rubble in recent days. Many of their parents were IS fighters who either blew themselves up in suicide attacks or were killed by Iraqi forces in the jihadists' final redoubt.