Pulled from the rubble of Mosul
Dozens of orphans have been abandoned by Islamic State’s foreign ‘martyrs ’ routed by US-led coalition forces in the Old City
Amina sat on the makeshift medical examination table staring at her wounds, her blonde hair matted and caked in dust.
The little girl, who looked no older than three, was pulled from the rubble of Mosul's Old City where she had been trapped for days before Iraqi rescue workers heard her cries.
When asked about her parents, she replied that they had become "martyrs".
Speaking little Arabic, she is thought to be the daughter of Chechen Islamic State fighters who died in battle.
Dozens of children have been pulled, both dead and alive, from the rubble in recent days. Many of their parents were IS fighters who either blew themselves up in suicide attacks or were killed by Iraqi forces in the jihadists' final redoubt.
One doctor we spoke to told us that infants as young as one week old were emerging covered in dust .Hamida Ramadhani Unicef's deputy representative in Iraq
Iraqi commanders have said most of those killed in the final days of battle were foreign jihadists who "fought to the last" rather than surrender.
Although Haidar al-Abadi, Iraq's prime minister, declared the fight for Mosul over a week ago, a pocket of die-hard IS fighters remains in the Old City.
US-led coalition air strikes are being used to dislodge them, but houses are flattened in the process, leaving residents trapped underneath.
One young boy was found by soldiers so desperately hungry he was eating raw meat.
The Chechen girl told medics treating her that her father had become a shahid or martyr.
"She is now an orphan," one doctor said.
In the past three days Unicef, the children's charity, said it had seen an increase in the number of unaccompanied children arriving at medical facilities. Some babies had been found alone in the debris.
"One doctor we spoke to told us infants as young as one week old, children and mothers were emerging wounded and covered in dust and soil. Some were malnourished," said Hamida Ramadhani, Unicef's deputy representative in Iraq.
While there is little doubt the last gunmen will shortly be killed or surrender, many in Mosul are scared that, unless the city is rebuilt rapidly and governed justly, future generations of extremists will be drawn from the ranks of their children.
Worryingly too, as fears of retributive killings and collective punishment grow, authorities and civilians are warning there can be no reconciliation with IS sympathisers - or the relatives of IS fighters.
From a flat on the eastern side of Mosul, which is divided by the Tigris River, a group of men sat and watched the plumes of smoke rising from the ancient quarter.
"Damn them," one man said of the remaining IS militants and their families still holed up in the rubble across the river.
"They killed our families; why should they get to live?" asked Walid Khalid, 28.
It was a sombre reunion as the men accounted the personal cost of the past three years of IS occupation.
Each shared harrowing stories of the deaths of relatives, destroyed homes and extended privation.
One young man said IS fighters denied him water and gave him some only when his children were nearly dying of thirst in an Old City basement.
"We had been two days without water," said Yehyeh Zekeria, a gaunt man.
"One fighter said you can have water but in exchange I will kill one of your children. Another IS fighter stood by a running hose and said: 'This water is for the brothers only.'"
But even with IS facing military defeat, the men fear for the future.
Insurgent attacks have shaken any notion that violence would end with the battle.
