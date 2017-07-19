World

WATCH: Sprinter vs fighter jet - who is the winner?

19 July 2017 - 12:20 By TimesLIVE

In an incredible video, a top athlete takes on a fighter jet in a race between man and machine.

Chinese sprinter Zhang Peimeng went head-to-head against a military jet over a distance of 50 metres. But you'll have to watch the video to see who won the race.

The 30-year old track and field competitor is best known for his performance at the 2013 Moscow world championships, where he achieved his personal best of time of 10.00 seconds in the 100 metre race.

