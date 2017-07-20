Legal experts say OJ has case for parole

OJ Simpson is headed for a parole hearing in Nevada this week with legal experts saying he stands a good chance of winning release from prison in October, after serving nine years for a botched attempt to steal mementos from his sports career at gunpoint.

But one factor that could weigh against his seemingly solid case for parole is the notoriety still surrounding Simpson's acquittal in a sensational double-murder trial.

"What plays against him is the ghost of the murders," Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson said on Tuesday. Anyone else fitting Simpson's inmate profile would be virtually assured of parole, she said.

The four parole commissioners meeting today in Carson City are supposed to decide Simpson's fate on the basis of other factors, including his age, his conduct in prison and whether his release would pose a threat to public safety.

Judged by such standards, inmate No 1027820 at the Lovelock Correctional Centre would by all accounts be well-suited for parole, clearing him to walk free once he has finished serving the minimum term of his sentence on October 1.

Simpson, 70, was instrumental in mediating inmate disputes at Lovelock, served as an unofficial "athletic director" in the prison yard, led prayer groups and even lobbied for inmate education funding, said Nevada state assemblyman Osvaldo Fumo.

Simpson will appear before the parole board by live video feed from prison. He will be joined by a lawyer and supporters, including daughter Arnelle Simpson, sister Shirley Baker and one of his robbery victims, who "plans to express his forgiveness".

A jury found Simpson guilty of all 12 charges against him for storming into a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007 with four cohorts and holding two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint, then making off with thousands of dollars in items he said belonged to him.

His conviction came exactly 13 years after his 1995 Los Angeles acquittal of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, who were found stabbed and slashed to death in June 1994.

A civil court jury later found Simpson liable for the deaths and awarded $33.5-million in damages, later enlarged to about $58-million. It remains largely unpaid.