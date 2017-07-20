Miracle boy back with both hands on the bat

The first child to undergo a double hand transplant is now able to write, feed and dress himself, doctors said this week, declaring the ground-breaking operation a success after 18 months.

A report in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health provides the first official medical update on Zion Harvey, 10, who underwent surgery to replace both hands in July 2015.

"Eighteen months after the surgery the child is more independent and able to complete daily activities," said Sandra Amaral, a doctor at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where the operation took place.

"He continues to improve as he undergoes daily therapy to increase his hand function, and he gets psychosocial support to help deal with the demands of his surgery."

Harvey had his hands and feet amputated at the age of two because of an infection. He also had a kidney transplant.

He was already receiving drugs to suppress immune-system rejection of his kidney, which was a key factor in his selection for the hand transplant, which takes at least 10 hours.

Immunosuppressive drugs must be taken continuously to prevent the body from rejecting the transplant. These drugs carry risks, including diabetes, cancer and infection.

The child had "undergone eight rejections of the hands, including serious episodes during the fourth and seventh months," said the report. "All of these were reversed with immunosuppression drugs.

"This surgery has been very demanding for this child and his family," said Amaral.

Before the transplant, Harvey had limited ability to dress, feed and wash himself. His mother hoped that he would one day be able to dress himself, brush his teeth, and cut his own food.

Harvey, for his part, wanted to climb monkey bars and grip a baseball bat.

The hands became available in July 2015. The donor was a deceased child.

Within days of the surgery, Harvey discovered he could move his fingers.

"Regrowth of the nerves meant that he could move the transplanted hand muscles and feel touch within six months, when he also became able to feed himself and grasp a pen to write," said the report.

Eight months later Harvey was using scissors and drawing with crayons.

Within a year, he could swing a baseball bat using both hands.