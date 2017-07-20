What Trump can still do to salvage 2017, and win in 2020

But a grand legislative accomplishment has eluded him, including his long-pledged repeal of the health care reforms that was Obama's signature domestic achievement -- and which have divided Republicans.

Despite intense pressure from the president, including a White House meeting with Senate Republicans Wednesday, lawmakers appear eager to move on.

"Last time I looked, Congress goes on for two years," observed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, sounding intent on not getting bogged down on health care beyond the upcoming summer break.

"We'll be moving onto comprehensive tax reform and to infrastructure," he added. "There's much work left to be done."

House Speaker Paul Ryan echoed the roll-up-our-sleeves sentiment.

"Welfare reform and tax reform are the two big things we've got to do to complete our year for our fall agenda, and infrastructure," he said on radio's Mike Gallagher Show Wednesday.

"So we're rocking and rolling here. But yes, America is tuning on TV and they see Russia this and they see countdown this and Trump tweeted that," he added.

"We're not letting that stuff distract us."

Success in 2017

Trump unveiled the outline of historic tax cuts in April, shortly before the 100-day mark of his presidency. The proposal seeks to slash the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent, although the figures are not set in stone.

The task is a Herculean one, due to its complexity and the sums involved.

Lawmakers are still far from united on issues such as how to compensate for the lost revenue. On this point Trump has yet to establish clear principles.