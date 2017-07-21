Caged child fighters stir debate on Chinese orphans

A disturbing video of two 12-year-old boys fighting in a mixed martial arts (MMA) cage in China has sparked impassioned online debate over the plight of orphans in the country.

An MMA club in the southwestern city of Chengdu has adopted hundreds of boys who lost their parents at a young age, raising and training them as fighters, according to reports.

In shocking footage from a short documentary by Chinese private streaming website Pear Video circulating widely on social media, two pre-teens are seen taking part in a bruising fight in an octagonal steel cage.

One knocks the other down and proceeds to bash him repeatedly about the head and body as the losing fighter cowers on the mat.

Models wearing bikini tops and short jeans cheer and a man with a microphone whips up the crowd by saying the boys were "fighting for their fate".