Merkel may win election, but lose her finance minister

Germany is awash with tax revenues but France is in a tighter spot. The SPD worries that insistence on French budget discipline will not give Macron the room for manoeuvre to foster growth. If Macron fails, the SPD's concern is the EU will fail or that far-right leader Marine Le Pen could win power.

SPD Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he had asked Merkel which scenario in her view would be more expensive for Germany: a slightly higher budget deficit in France or Le Pen as president in five years.

"We Germans must change our position," Gabriel said.

Softening Schaeuble's approach to the euro zone would not go down well with many Germans. In his home region of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where hard work and saving is a way of life, he enjoys cult status.

In Schaeuble's view, governments must stop piling up debt so that future policy makers still have some money to spend.

READY TO CONTINUE

In a wheelchair since a deranged man shot him at an election campaign event a few days after German reunification in 1990, Schaeuble lives for the job and has signalled his willingness to stay in politics.

"I'm ready to continue," he told voters in Sasbachwalden, his home town near the French border.

Schaeuble does not let his disability hold him back.

In May, he flew half way around the world to spend 12 hours in Durban, where he attended several panels at the World Economic Forum on Africa, backed efforts to attract more investment and lectured students on how the EU works.

It is this relentless drive that commands the respect of voters and colleagues alike.

"When I go to breakfasts and party meetings with him, he is the one who is the most aggressive - ready to take on the Social Democrats," a senior German government official said.

But while polls suggest Merkel will win a fourth term in September, she might end up losing Schaeuble as finance minister.

TRICKY TALKS

Merkel faces tricky coalition talks over ministerial jobs in the next parliament.

Senior members of the two parties most likely to be her junior coalition partner - the SPD and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) - have made clear that they have their eye on the finance ministry this time.

"The SPD won't repeat the mistake it made during the coalition talks four years ago," Gabriel told reporters.