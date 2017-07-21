World

Swedish train to be named Trainy McTrainface in tribute to Boaty

21 July 2017 - 10:32 By Reuters
An unmanned submersible known as 'Boaty McBoatface' hangs from a crane during the keel laying ceremony of the new polar research vessel the Sir David Attenborough, at the Cammell Laird ship yard in Birkenhead, northern England October 17 , 2016.
An unmanned submersible known as 'Boaty McBoatface' hangs from a crane during the keel laying ceremony of the new polar research vessel the Sir David Attenborough, at the Cammell Laird ship yard in Birkenhead, northern England October 17 , 2016.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Swedish rail operator has vowed to name one of its trains "Trainy McTrainface" after a public vote, saying it would bring joy to people disappointed when Britain rejected the name Boaty McBoatface for a polar research ship following a similar poll.

Trainy McTrainface won 49 percent of the votes in the naming competition, conducted online by train operator MTR Express and Swedish newspaper Metro, beating choices such as Hakan, Miriam and Poseidon.

"(This is) news that will be received with joy by many, not just in Sweden," MTR wrote in a statement.

The train will run between the Swedish capital Stockholm and Gothenburg, the country's second-biggest city.

Last year, the British government said a new 200 million pound polar research ship would be named after veteran BBC naturalist David Attenborough even though the name "Boaty McBoatface" had topped an online poll.

The instigator of the Boaty name later apologised for his suggestion, which won more than 124,000 votes.

As a consolatory gesture, the research ship's remotely operated undersea vehicle, designed to collect samples from the deep waters of the Arctic and Antarctic, will be named Boaty McBoatface, the government said.

MTR said another train had been voted to be named "Glenn", an apparent tribute to an IFK Gothenburg soccer team of the 1980s that featured four players of that name - uncommon in Sweden - including Glenn Hysen, who later captained Liverpool. 

Most read

  1. Anger after trophy killing of young Xanda‚ son of Cecil the lion Africa
  2. Security guards fight for their lives after East London heist South Africa
  3. WATCH: Gang robs petrol station store South Africa
  4. Level Up: App, podcast & game of the week Lifestyle
  5. The best cars for lower car insurance Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Five men rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga
I am Lara. This is my life as a transgender person
X