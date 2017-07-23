Scarf from Mandela to the queen goes on display at Buckingham Palace

A silk scarf gifted to the queen of England by former president Nelson Mandela went on display on Saturday at Buckingham Palace.

The scarf‚ depicting Bushmen hunting a herd of eland antelope in the Eastern Cape‚ which was given to Queen Elizabeth II by Mandela in 1996‚ is currently in the state dining room at Buckingham Palace.

It forms part of the exhibition of royal gifts which opened on Saturday and runs until October.