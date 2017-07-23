World

Scarf from Mandela to the queen goes on display at Buckingham Palace

23 July 2017 - 16:13 By Taschica Pillay
The State Dining Room at Buckingham Palace where a scarf, depicting Bushmen hunting a herd of eland antelope in the Eastern Cape, which was given to Queen Elizabeth II by Nelson Mandela in 1996, is currently on display.
Image: Royal Collection Trust /© Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2017

A silk scarf gifted to the queen of England by former president Nelson Mandela went on display on Saturday at Buckingham Palace.

The scarf‚ depicting Bushmen hunting a herd of eland antelope in the Eastern Cape‚ which was given to Queen Elizabeth II by Mandela in 1996‚ is currently in the state dining room at Buckingham Palace.

It forms part of the exhibition of royal gifts which opened on Saturday and runs until October.

A scarf, depicting Bushmen hunting a herd of eland antelope in the Eastern Cape, which was given to Queen Elizabeth II by Nelson Mandela in 1996.
Image: Royal Collection Trust /© Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2017

Visitors to the summer opening of Buckingham Palace will see a display of more than 200 gifts presented to the 91-year-old queen during her 65-year reign by people from all walks of life and from over 100 countries and territories during state visits‚ overseas tours and official engagements both at home and abroad.

Among the exhibits are a paperweight made from a dinosaur bone‚ a Union Flag badge that has travelled into space‚ a handbag woven from coconut leaves‚ a BAFTA Award‚ a portrait of the queen woven from banana leaves which was presented by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda during an audience at Buckingham Palace in 2006 and a gold tray from Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia during the queen’s state visit to Ethiopia in 1965.

Also on display‚ as a tribute to Princess Diana to mark the 20th anniversary of her death‚ are some of her personal items including a briefcase‚ a leather photo frame and ballet shoes‚ which were selected by her sons William and Harry‚ to reflect their mother's commitment to duty and their personal memories of her.

